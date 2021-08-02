First people arrive in UK after travel rules eased

The first passengers have been arriving in the UK after rules changed to allow people fully vaccinated in the US and EU to avoid quarantine.

The change, which came in at 04:00 BST, affects those arriving from countries on the UK’s amber list – except France.

The UK government said the change would help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad, BBC reported.

Airline bosses have welcomed the move but are calling for more countries to be added to the UK’s green travel list.

Thomas Walters, 47, was among some of the first arrivals from the US after flying from New York to London to surprise his father for his 70th birthday.