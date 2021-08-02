Models Piasha, Mou held in city on charge of blackmailing

The Detective Branch (DB) of police detained two female models from Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas in the capital on Sunday night.

The detained persons are- Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter.

The law enforcers first detained Piasha raiding her house at Baridhara at about 10:00pm. Liquor, Yaba tablets and shisha were found in her house.

They, later, conducted another drive and detained Mou from her residence at Mohammadpur.

They both were detained on charge of blackmailing people, said Harun-ar-Rashid, joint commissioner of the DB (North) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

“They are members of a group that carry out organised blackmailing. They invite people from well-off families to visit the houses to consume drugs. Later, they click objectionable photos of the invited persons and blackmail them”, said DMP official Harun.

Two different cases were filled with Mohammadpur and Gulshan Police Stations against them, he added.

Piasha came to the discussion after the Raintree Hotel rape incident. Her former husband Shafat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewellers owner, was made accused of raping two female private university students at the hotel in 2018.

Recently, her name came up again in a case over the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia in a Gulshan flat.