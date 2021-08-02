Monir Khan alias Dorji Monir detained in Dhaka

Monir Khan alias Dorji Monir, president of so called ‘Bangladesh Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad’, was arrested on Sunday night.

DB Joint Commissioner Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Monday confirmed the matter to media saying ‘Monir was arrested from Dhaka’.

“We have arrested Monir and interrogation is going on”, he added.

Monir formed the so called organisation titled ‘Bangladesh Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad’ by defaming Awami League.

Apart from this, there are also allegations against him for manipulating Photoshop and posting altered pictures of himself with important people of the government including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

Monir has allegedly become the owner of vast wealth through land brokerage and lobbying. He also collected Awami League nomination papers for the Dhaka-2 constituency comprising parts of Keraniganj and Savar in the 2018 elections.