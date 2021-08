Border Guard Bangaladesh (BGB) have detained seven Bangladeshi nationals at Kurigram’s Phulbari border area when they were entering the country illegally from India.

Among the detained persons two are women, two children while rest three are men.

The BGB personnel detained them from Dharmapur area under Kashipur union at about 1:30am on Monday.

Confirming the matter, BGB-15 Kashipur camp commander subedar Ramjan Ali said they were handed over Phulbari Police Station after filing of a case.