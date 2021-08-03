Another 6.16 lakh AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan arrive in Bangladesh

The third consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines has arrived in Dhaka from Japan on Tuesday (Aug 3).

The shipment contains 6,16,780 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Japan arrived at Hazrat Shgahjalal International Airport from Japan.

It is part of a total of about 3 million doses that the Japanese government will provide to Bangladesh through the COVAX Facility to meet the urgent needs of the Bangladeshi people who have been long waiting for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, said the Embassy of Japan to Bangladesh.

It is the third batch following the first consignment of 245,200 doses and the second consignment of 781,320 doses which respectively arrived on July 24 and July 31, totaling 1,643,300 doses so far.

On the arrival of the vaccine, a handover ceremony was held by the Government of Bangladesh, which was attended by Syed Mojibul Huq, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other high-level officials from the Government of Bangladesh, and ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh.

This vaccine support is expected to contribute to the Bangladesh government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to save people’s lives in Bangladesh.

Japan hopes that fair, equitable and comprehensive access to vaccines will be ensured in Bangladesh and reiterates that it will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against COVID-19 and will work together to contain COVID-19 as soon as possible.