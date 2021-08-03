Bangladesh logs 235 more Covid deaths, 15,776 fresh cases in 24 hrs

As the delta variant continues to take a toll on the country, 235 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Tuesday 8am.

This is for the tenth day that the country reported over 200 single day deaths.

The country also reported over 15,000 daily cases for the second straight day with 15,776 people contracting the virus in the 24 hours period.

In the meantime, the positivity rate saw a slight dip dropping at 28.54%, down from 29.91 a day ago, as the health officials tested the highest ever 55,284 samples across the country.

With the latest figures, the death toll stands at 21,397 and the case tally increased to 12,96,093 in the country.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram division has been witnessing a rise in deaths over the week and 65 deaths were reported there following the highest 73 deaths in Dhaka.

Besides, 32 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 12 each in Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh, and eight died in Barishal division.

The recovery rate stands at 86.80%.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.