Breastfeeding week begins today

The government has taken all necessary initiative to observe breastfeeding week starting today until August 7 across the country to renew the commitment of the health authorities in promoting breastfeeding as a fundamental right of all mothers and children.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque joined the inaugural function of the breastfeeding week virtually, an official release said.

While addressing the function, he said there is no alternative to promoting breastfeeding to build a healthy nation.

The minister said infant should be given first breast milk as it contains colostrums, which is highly nutritious and has antibodies that protect the newborn from diseases. Infants must be given first breast milk as it makes their body’s immune and resistance systems strong which help to protect them from various diseases, he added.