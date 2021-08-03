Founding VC of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University dies of Covid-19

Founding Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University professor Shadat Ullah died of coronavirus at a hospital in the capital early Tuesday. He was 71.

He breathed his last at 2:30am while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

Shadat Ullah served as the Principal of Bangladesh Agricultural Institute. He also served as the Vice Chancellor of the university for the second time from July 26, 2012 to July 25, 2016,.

The University deputy director confirmed the news.

In condolence messages, different organisations including Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University and University Alumni Association prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family.