Govt approves clinical trials of India’s Covaxin

The Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) approved the clinical trials of India’s Covid-19 vaccine named Covaxin.

The vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Earlier, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh sought approval for the clinical trials of the vaccine.

Dr Syed Modasser Ali, chairman of Bangladesh Medical Research Council, confirmed the news.

The National Ethics Committee gave clearance on Jul 18 after they found all the documents they presented scientifically accurate, he said.

Now, the Icddr,b will have to get approval from the Directorate General of Drug Administration to import the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech sought approval from the Bangladesh government in mid-January to hold clinical trials of Covaxin in the country. The vaccine was approved for emergency use in India last January.