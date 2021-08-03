Helena Jahangir on 8-day remand in two cases

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Helena Jahangir on a eight-day fresh remand in two separate cases filed with Pallai Police Station.

Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the remand order after she was produced in court ending her three day remand.

Of the eight days of remand, Helena was given four-day remand in extortion case and the rest under the Telecommunication Act.

On July 30, another court in Dhaka placed Helena Jahangir, who has recently been relieved of Awami League Women Affairs sub-committee, on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) after arrest.

Three cases have, so far, been lodged again Helena. She was arrested on July 30 from her Gulshan residence during a raid.