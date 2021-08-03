Islamic Relief UK deliver 400 food packs in Leicester as part of their most ambitious Eid al-Adha food drive ever

Islamic Relief UK joined up with City Retreat Leicester and One Roof Leicester to distribute over 400 food packs and meals to vulnerable communities in Leicester last week.

The distributions took place one week after Muslims celebrated the second of two Islamic festivals in the year, Eid-al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice). The distributions made up two of the nineteen which happened country-wide during July.

By the end of July, over 4,700 food packs were handed out in the UK, making this the most ambitious Eid-al-Adha distribution Islamic Relief UK has ever done.

Communities most in need were identified with help from Islamic Relief UK’s partners – including FareShare – and food packs went to vulnerable people of all faiths including asylum seekers, refugees, the homeless and women who have suffered domestic abuse.

Alongside the food packs, approximately 350kg of sacrificial sheep meat were distributed by City Retreat Leicester and One Roof Leicester in honour of the Muslim tradition of Qurbani.

Every year, during the month of Dhul-Hijjah – the last month in the Islamic calendar – Muslims slaughter an animal (goat, sheep, cow or camel) to commemorate the sacrifice that the Prophet Ibrahim was prepared to make for Allah.

Islamic Relief UK and partners hope that the food will not only provide people with much-needed sustenance following Eid but will also help vulnerable communities enjoy a more comfortable summer. The country-wide distribution will also mark the final weeks of Dhul-Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic calendar.

Across the globe, Islamic Relief distributed food packs and Qurbani meat to over 3.1 million people in 29 countries, a logistical feat that was hugely essential this year, especially following recent reports of increased global malnutrition (up to 769 million undernourished across the globe).

Mohamed Vhora, Chairman of the City Retreat in Leicester said:

“It is tremendous that Islamic Relief UK are partnering with grassroots organisations like ours to deliver services to those in need. There are many refugees, asylum seekers, and those that are struggling to make ends meet in our community who are in need of support, especially as they have already suffered from difficult circumstances during the pandemic. Our volunteers find it a joy to deliver freshly cooked food and see the faces of those that are in need of it light up with joy. This initiative has also helped people in the community reconnect, many having been lonely or isolated. Coming together for food has allowed people to engage with the centre and its users in a safe way during the festival of Eid Al Adha.

“City Retreat Leicester has been delivering food and support throughout the pandemic. The Qurbani meat distribution has allowed us to extend some of that work for longer as it has become harder to get funding for these activities while the need is ever-increasing.”

Santok Odedra, Support Team Leader at One Roof Leicester said:

“One Roof is a multi-faith organisation with a hugely diverse workforce so, for us, working with Islamic Relief UK is another example of the superb inter-faith work we are able to do in the city of Leicester. In the last 18 months, we’ve noticed that the provisions we have been distributing – meat, fresh product, dairy – are hugely important when it comes to supporting vulnerable communities.

“One Roof has been on hand throughout the pandemic to deliver support to whoever has needed it and we are delighted that we have been able to go one step further this month and work with Islamic Relief UK for their Eid distribution.”

Michael Shields, Commercial Manager at FareShare, who are also providing meat with Islamic Relief UK via their partners across the regions, said:

“We are enormously grateful for this gift which will enable us to step up our efforts to get food to vulnerable people, particularly during the summer holidays when, with no access to free school meals, many more families will struggle.”

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK said:

“This year’s Qurbani and Dhul-Hijjah distributions are the most ambitious we have ever done in the UK. As with last year, we have also partnered with FareShare who are doing fantastic work with vulnerable UK communities nationwide.

“Alongside their hard-working team and those of our regional partners, we will deliver high-quality meat and food essentials to those who need it most during this difficult time. This wouldn’t be possible without incredible support from our donors who choose to help people in both the UK and abroad.”