No movement without vaccine will be allowed after Aug. 11: Minister

Taking Covid jabs has been made mandatory for public movement from Aug. 11, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said on Tuesday urging people to get vaccinated to avoid punishment.

The minister said this while talking to reporters about the government decision of extending the ongoing lockdown till August 10.

He said, “It has been made mandatory to take Covid jabs for public movement from August 11.

Any movement without being vaccinated would be considered a punishable offense.”

As per the government decision of reopening workplaces, local shops, factories and retail outlets along with public transports from August 11, people who didn’t get Covid jabs yet were instructed to get vaccinated within the remaining days of extended lockdown.

The government is set to launch a nationwide mass vaccination drive from 14,000 vaccine centres from August 7 aimed at giving shots to one crore people in one week. Once vaccinated, the certificate will be available to download on the website and it will work as the movement pass for people, he said.

The minister warned further that anyone over the age of 18 without a vaccine found on the street after the lockdown ends will face punishment.