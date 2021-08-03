PM Sheikh Hasina distributes flats among 300 slum dwellers for better life

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today distributed newly-constructed flats among 300 slum dwellers to enable them to have civic facilities.

The allocation papers of the new flats in 14-storey three buildings in the capital’s Mirpur were given on rental basis.

The Premier joined the flat distribution ceremony virtually at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre from her official residence Ganabhaban.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, state minister for housing and public works Sharif Ahmed handed over the allotment paper to the allotted slum dwellers.

National Housing Authority implemented the project at Mirpur 11 by its own financing. This is the first phase of relocating slum residents to better housing.

The flats have all the facilities of a modern urban residence like lift, generator, solar power, wide walkways, power substations, open spaces and beautification through illumination.

The daily rent for every 672-sqf flat, having a drawing room, one kitchen and separate bathrooms, has been fixed at Taka 150, while the monthly rent stands at Taka 4,500.

Two more such buildings are under construction which will be completed by December and the flats will be allocated on priority basis among the families of the project area, which was a slum before implementation of the project.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the project – actually taken in 2017– on October 16 this year.

There will be some 10,000 flats in the project which will cost Taka 148 crore. In its second phase, the flats will be given among 1,001 more families.

Apart from housing projects for slum residents, the Premier also inaugurated 2,474 flats in Azimpur, Motijheel, Mirpur, Malibagh and Tejgaon areas constructed for government employees.

In Azimpur, the number of flats is 1,292 in 17 20-storey buildings, 288 flats in Mirpur-6, and 456 in four 20-storey buildings in Malibah.

In Motijheel, the number of flats is 380 in five 20-storey buildings. Besides, officers and employees of the Prime Minister’s Office will get accommodation in two eight-storey buildings with 58 flats in Tejgaon area.

With state minister for housing and public works Sharif Ahmed in the chair, secretary of the ministry Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker delivered the welcome address in the ceremony.

Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and officials concerned, among others, were present at Ganabhaban.

A documentary on the newly constructed flats and office building was also screened at the ceremony. With these flats, residence facilities for the government officials and employees were upgraded to 24 percent from 8 percent in 2008.