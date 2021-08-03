Strict lockdown extended till Aug 10; Shopping malls to reopen from 11

The government has extended the ongoing strict lockdown till August 10 to prevent deadly coronavirus infection in the country.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque confirmed this to media on Tuesday after an inter-ministerial meeting.

“All will be brought under vaccination. Offices will be reopened on August 11. None will be allowed at offices, shops and business establishments without receiving vaccine,” the Minister said.

Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from 11 August. Public transport services will be resumed from the same day.

Bangladesh has been under a lockdown since July 23 last, barring people from leaving their homes except for essential reasons and it is set to expire on August 5.