Summer vaccine festival opens to jab the young

Tower Hamlets kicked off its summer vaccine festival, a four-day event held in Langdon Park where residents can come along, get jabbed and enjoy live music. Anyone getting vaccinated will also receive a free food voucher to enjoy a bite to eat at on-site food trucks.

In partnership with Barts Health NHS Trust, the events are the latest in local work to make it easier then ever for everyone in the borough to get vaccinated and protect themselves.

The festival is offering first and second Pfizer jabs to anyone aged 18 and over (second doses must be eight weeks after the first). No appointments are needed, ID is not required, and no questions will be asked.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We’re making great progress vaccinating our community, and nearly 200,000 residents have now had their first Covid-19 jab.

“However, we know there is still more to do – especially in vaccinating our younger residents, who only more recently became eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Our summer festival is the latest local clinic we’ve set up to support everyone to get vaccinated. We know events like this appeal particularly to younger groups, so come along protect yourself and have some fun.”

Tower Hamlets Council has been pulling out all the stops to engage with young people around vaccination and its diverse communities. This includes weekly clinics held at the East London Mosque, clinics in community spaces such as schools and work with universities to hold vaccine clinics in the new term.

The council also launched a new online booking system in recent weeks, which runs alongside the dedicated vaccine helpline where people can book appointments and ask questions about the vaccine.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “As things open up, we want to make sure our residents are safe and that we’re all doing everything we can to keep our community safe – getting vaccinated is a huge part of this. We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone can get a jab easily and will continue to work hard with our partners to engage with younger people and get as many people in our borough protected against Covid-19.

The council continues to run the #Ihadmyjab campaign in partnership with the NHS. The campaign encourages people to take a photo and share it on social media with their vaccine story, to encourage others to take up the vaccine offer.

Across the four-day festival the council’s community engagement bus will be on site to engage with residents about other measures to stay safe alongside vaccination, which include continued testing (whether symptomatic or not), handwashing and accessing support services such as financial support and health and wellbeing services. A mobile testing unit will also be on site for anyone needing a Covid-19 test.