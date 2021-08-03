Tigers make history as they beat Australia in 1st T20I

Bangladesh made history beating Australia by 23 runs in the first T20I of five-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday (August 3).

It is the first T20I win for the Tigers against Australia. They had played four times against the team before this and lost all four.

Bangladesh set a 132-run target for visiting Australia losing 7 wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 108-9 in 20 overs.

Nasum Ahmed smashed 4 wickets for 19 runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam shared two wickets each.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan also bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan scored 36 runs off 33 balls with three boundaries.

Mohammad Naim hit 30 runs from 29 balls with two boundaries and as many over boundaries.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad scored 20 runs off 20 balls with a six while Soumya Sarkar returned to the pavilion with just 2 runs.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan scored 3 runs and Shamim Hossain bagged 4 runs.

Afif Hossain smashed a quick innings of 23 runs off 17 runs with 3 fours while Mahedi Hasan scored 7 runs from 6 balls.