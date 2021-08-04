Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets

Bangladesh won by five wickets over Australia in the second of three-match T-20 series at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

For the first time, Bangladesh beat Australia in successive games in any format.

Visiting Australia, who had won the toss and decided to bat first, scored 121 losing seven wickets in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh secured the victory in 18.4 overs losing five wickets.

Brief Scores

Australia: 121/7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 45, Henriques 30, Mustafizur 3/23, Shoriful Islam 2/27)

Bangladesh: 123/5 in 18.4 overs (Afif Hossain,37*,Shakib Al Hasan, 26, Nurul Hasan, 22*, Ashton Agar 1/17, Adam Zampa 1/24)