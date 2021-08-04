‘Dorji Monir’ puts on 4-day remand

Monir Khan alias Dorji Monir, president of so called ‘Bangladesh Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad’, was placed on a 4-day remand on Wednesday.

A Dhaka court has granted the remand in a case of extortion and fraud filed under Kamrangirchar police station in the capital.

He was produced in court on Wednesday.

The investigating officer of the case, Inspector of Police Mohammad Saiful Islam, then applied for his 10-day remand for proper investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man named Ismail Hossain, filed a case with Kamrangirchar police station on charges of extortion and fraud.

Monir formed the so called organisation titled ‘Bangladesh Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Parishad’ by defaming Awami League.

Apart from this, there are also allegations against him for manipulating Photoshop and posting altered pictures of himself with important people of the government including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.