INTRODUCING YOUR 2022 CHURCHFIELDS  WARD, REDBRIDGE LOCAL COUNCIL CANDIDATES

We are pleased to introduce our three candidates for the local Council elections next May. All three have the experience to serve Churchfields well and to work with local residents on issues relevant to you.

The current Labour Council are taking local residents for granted and ignoring what you want. Our commitment is to work tirelessly to hold the Council to account and ensure that the voice of Churchfields is heard whenever decisions are made which affect you. Churchfields has a tradition in electing Liberal Democrat Councillors committed to your interests and our aim is to continue that tradition in 2022 so that you will, again, have Councillors that will truly represent the people of Churchfields.

Ashburn Holder ( Centre )

Ash is a long-standing resident of Redbridge and member of the Liberal Democrats. He is a local businessman and avid political campaigner (a parliamentary candidate in two General Elections). He is a member of the Council’s Scrutiny Panel and a tireless housing campaigner.

Martin Rosner (left)

Martin has lived in Redbridge for virtually all of his life and was a local Councillor in Redbridge for eight years. Having worked in Further Education for nearly thirty years, Martin is passionate about education and is currently Chair of a Sixth Form College in East London. He is an active local campaigner and has taken up many issues on behalf of Churchfields residents.

Mohammed Ohid Uddin ( Right )

Mohammed is a retired business owner and has an outstanding record of voluntary work in the community. He has run many voluntary organisations and is at present serving as a president of Redbridge Community Trust. Through his voluntary work, for example providing a food bank, he has gained huge experience working with local authorities.