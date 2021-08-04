Janhvi Kapoor on changing bond with stepbrother Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed that once she started spending more time with her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, their relationship evolved and they grew closer.

The relationship between the half-siblings is more ‘organic’ now, and they meet often for dinners, not out of compulsion, but willingness to be a family.

In an interview with Bazaar magazine, Janhvi opened up about their current equation. She said, “I believe that there is not much you can count on in life…however, family is the one thing you can rely on. For me, that’s what family is. Security and consistency; it’s home.” Arjun and Anshula are the children from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage with Mona Shourie, while Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are from his second marriage to Sridevi. After Sridevi’s death in 2018, barriers were swept away and Arjun, Anshula stood by Janhvi and Khushi’s side during the traumatic phase, The Indian Express reported.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor first appeared together in Koffee With Karan in 2018, where they spoke about becoming a family after years of estrangement.