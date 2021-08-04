Liberation War Affairs Minister withdraws comment on unvaccinated travel

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has retracted his previous claims that travel by unvaccinated adults after the end of lockdown would be deemed to be a “punishable offence”.

Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque is withdrawing the portion of his statement that the media reported that ‘after Aug 11, travelling by an unvaccinated adult would be considered a punishable offence’, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the statement said alll citizens above the age of 18 will eventually get the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also issued a statement to the media on Wednesday, saying that it had not recommended such a policy.