HC for holding Sylhet-3 by-polls by Sept 7

The High Court on Thursday ordered to hold by-election to Sylhet-3 constituency on any convenient day by September 7 as par the constitution.

A High Court division virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order today.

The court on July 26 had postponed till today the Sylhet-3 by-polls due to the government restrictions to tackle the coronavirus infection across the country. But the restrictions have been extended till August 10, and the court came up with the latest order as the matter brought to its attention today.

The court in its order today said the Election Commission (EC) can select a convenient day to hold the election by September 7.

Earlier five lawyers sent a legal notice to the Chief Election Commissioner to stay the proceedings to hold the election amid the ongoing corona crisis. Later six lawyers and seven voters of that constituency had filed a writ petition on July 26.

The High Court after holding hearing on the plea had stayed the election till today.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir took part in then hearing for the plea, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state.

The Sylhet-3 seat fell vacant after the death of MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury on Mar 11.