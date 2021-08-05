India sends 30 ambulances to Bangladesh

India on Thursday sent 30, out of 109 pledged life support ambulances, to Bangladesh for further enhancing shared effort of the two countries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on 26-27 March 2021, he had announced the gift of 109 Life Support ambulances to Bangladesh.

“In fulfillment of that commitment, 30 ambulances have now arrived in Petrapole; after clearances at Benapole land custom check post, they will leave for Dhaka soon,” a press release issued by Indian High Commission said Thursday.

The remaining ambulances are expected to arrive in batches by September end, it added.

The Indian mission said these ambulances are intended to support Bangladesh government extensive effort to combat the COVID pandemic.

“They underline India’s continuing and long-term commitment to partner the fraternal people of Bangladesh,” said the release.