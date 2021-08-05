Pori Moni on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted a four-day remand to Actress Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order on Thursday night.

Earlier, Pori Moni was produced in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court at 8:28 pm. After that, investigating officer of the case Sheikh Sohel Rana sought a seven-day remand for the accused for interrogation.

A case was filed against actress Pori Moni with the city’s Banani Police Station on Thursday under the Liquor and Narcotics Act.

Following the arrest of Pori Moni, RAB raided producer Nazrul Islam Raj’s Banani rersidence at Road 7 in Banani on Wednesday night and arrested him from there. After interrogating Pori Moni, the name of Nazrul Islam Raj came to surface. Pori Moni has a long time relationship with him. Raj was present with the actress many times when Pori Moni appeared on her Facebook page.