Raj, Pori Moni among 4 shown arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has showed Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj, actress Pori Moni and two others arrested.

RAB headquarters informed this sending a mobile SMS around 2pm on Thursday.

Pori Moni will be sued under Narcotics Control Act (NCA) while two cases will be filed against Raj–one under NCA and another under Pornography Act.

RAB’s Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khondker Al Moyeen informed media.

Pori Moni was arrested from her Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday night. She was then taken to the RAB Headquarters at Uttara for interrogation.

A huge quantity of wine, dangerous drug ICE, LSD and equipment for taking drugs were also seized from Pori Moni’s residence during the raid, RAB officials said.