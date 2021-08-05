UK reports another 86 coronavirus-related deaths, 30,215 new cases in a day

UK has reported another 30,215 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,982,581, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 86 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,086. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Latest data from Public Health England (PHE) showed that most coronavirus-related intensive care admissions are among 55 to 64-year-olds, despite hospitalizations being highest among those aged 85 and over.

According to the data, hospital admissions related to COVID-19 are highest in North East England.

The data also showed around 66,900 hospital admissions have been prevented in those aged 65 and over as a direct result of the vaccine rollout.

Most COVID-19 restrictions in England have been lifted last month as part of the final step of the British government’s roadmap out of the lockdown.

More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 73 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.