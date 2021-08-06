5 women to get Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’ award

Five women have been nominated for newly introduced ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’ Award for their outstanding contributions in different sectors.

They are: Valiant freedom fighter from Brahmanbaria Prof Momtaz Begum (posthumous) in Independence and Liberation War, Tangail’s Joya Pati (posthumous) in Education, Culture and sports, Pabna’s Nurunnahar Begum in Agriculture and Rural Development, Cumilla’s valiant freedom fighter Principal Jobeda Khatun Parul in Politics, and Netrakona’s Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) in Research.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira informed this at a press conference held at the conference room of Bangladesh Shishu Academy on Friday.

The government has introduced ‘Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’ Award this year to recognize five Bangladeshi women for their important contributions and glorious role in different categories every year.

The categories of politics; economics; education, culture and sports; social services; independence and Liberation War, research, agriculture and rural development.

The award will be considered as the highest state award for women in ‘Ka’ category.

It will be given on August 8 every year on the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.