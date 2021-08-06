Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory

Bangladesh won the T-20 series over Australia as the hosts defeated the visitors in the consecutive third match at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh secured the victory of the match by 10 runs and subsequently sealed their first-ever bilateral series victory against mighty Australia.

Earlier, the winning team won the toss, decided to bat first and scored 127 in 20 overs losing nine wickets.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah top-scored with 52 off 53 balls while Nathan Ellis became the first-ever cricketer to bag a hat-trick on T20I debut.

Meanwhile, Australia managed to score 117 runs in 20 0vers losing four wickets.

Brief score

Bangladesh: 127/9 in 20 0vers (Mahmudullah 52, Shakib, 26, Afif Hossain, 19, Nathan Ellis 3/34, Hazlewood 2/16, Zampa 2/24).

Australia: 117/4 in 20 0vers (Mitchell Marsh 51, Ben McDermott, 35, Alex Carey 20*, Shoriful Islam 2/29, Nasum Ahmed 1/19, Shakib 1/22, Mustafizur Rahman 0/9).