Election within 31 January: London Bangla Press Club decides on its special General Meeting

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

London Bangla Press Club recently organised its General Meeting which ended with the promise of right representation in Bengali community and to uphold its heritage.

130 members were present at the meeting, who unanimously decided that election should be held within 31 January next year. The attendees also decided that Executive committee will be in post until the next election and membership of the general members will be extended until October according to the constitution. They also requested the executive committee to organise another AGM to discuss proposed agenda and other issues.

The members officially recognised the extension of memberships of London Bangla Press Club and the term of the Executive committee by taking these decisions.

The special general meeting was held at London Enterprise Academy Hall on Sunday 1st of August. According to the decision taken by the members, the delayed biyearly meeting and election will be stepping in its third year. The attendees also decided that, as per constitution, application for the general memberships will be ceased three months prior to the election.

President of London Bangla Press Club Mohammed Emdadul Haque Chowdhury presided over the special General Meeting. Club Secretary Mohammed Jubair conducted the meeting where Treasurer A S M Masum gave the welcoming speech. The meeting continued nearly five hours where members across the UK took part including members from Midlands and North West England.

The club members finally had the chance to meet each other in person after nearly one and half years by taken part in the meeting.

The present and former leaders and members of the club actively took part in the discussion. They expressed their great satisfaction for buying the new property for the Club and congratulated the executive committee. They also paid tribute to the club and its leadership for maintaining the unity and reputation in the community.