Model Mou remanded

A court on Friday place model Mariam Akhter Mou on four-day remand in a case filed with the Mohammadpur Police Station

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed the order after police produced her before the court and prayed for a 10-day remand.

Earlier on August 2, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court placed Model Mou on a three-day remand in a case field under the Narcotics Control Act. At the end of that remand, she has been produced in court again.

Police arrested model Mou Akhter from her house on Babar Road in Mohammadpur at night on August 1.