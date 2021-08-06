Negative Effects of Social Media Addiction on Children

Rayhan Ahmed Topader :

Social networking websites made our lives significantly easier when it comes to keeping in touch with those we care about even if they happen to live across the world from us. Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter, and a dozen of other apps and websites with the elements of social interaction, are used every single day by children and parents alike. However, when the use of these social networking sites interferes with a person’s perception of reality and his or her attitude towards everyday activities and real-life communication, it’s time to address the issue. While social media addiction can happen to anyone, there is no doubt that children are especially prone to developing this problem. There is nothing inherently bad with interacting with friends online or exchanging the photos, but for a lot of children the line between the virtual world and offline reality can become quite blurred. The role of the parents in this age of social networking is to be aware of the dangers and not let the child escape the reality by completely submerging oneself in the illusion created by the social media.The extensive research performed by the University of Amsterdam shows that approximately 5 % of young teenagers fall into the group of addicted to social media. The analysis of children’s behavior was based on the same criteria that are used to determine whether a person suffers from gaming addiction.

Professor Valkenburg from the University of Amsterdam claims that an average teenager in the Netherlands actively uses social media websites for 3 hours a day. It can be safely said that the situation is similar to other countries that have easy access to the Internet.The study conducted by the UK National Citizen Service shows that most young girls in this digital age prefer not to discuss their problems with parents, but rather turn to social media for comfort and distraction. The greatest sources of stress at this age include exam results, decisions concerning the future, and problems in relationships with friends. During their years of formation, children are especially impressionable, and they take in all the information around them like sponges, which makes them an easy target. Social media websites are created to play on human emotions, and one of the biggest buttons they push is the fear of missing out. No human being wants to feel isolated from the rest of the society, and social networking websites make sure that this doesn’t happen. They create an illusion of being constantly present and acknowledged by the peers, thus making a person feel safe and adequate.A lot of children and teenagers suffer from self-esteem issues, thus looking into social media for approval and attention. It’s especially relevant in situations when children don’t receive enough support and communication from their parents or offline friends.

Why Social Media Is So Addictive by Tom Lowery provides the information that over 80 % of posts on the social networking websites are about the poster. In such a way, these types of websites are the great sources of social validation for children and adults. However, it is a vicious circle because online interactions are usually quite superficial, and they drive a child even further away from the people in their real lives.A recent USA statistics found that more than 90% of teenagers use social media and play video games. About 50% of teenagers admit that they feel addicted to their smartphones. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, at least 6 million children between the ages of 4 and 18 are currently suffering from ADHD. Excessive internet and mobile addiction causes a mental illness called ADHD. People with this disorder may not be able to concentrate on certain tasks. In the last two decades, the number of people infected with the disease has doubled and the experts have identified the main reason for this as excessive addiction to mobile devices. Experts say that children’s imagination and thinking are also declining.Different kinds of mental reactions are found in the digitally addicted children like; depression, irritability, sudden anger, guiltiness, anxiety, loneliness, mental retardation, unwillingness to go to school regularly, negative reactions to good words, memory loss, mental insanity etc.

So it will be possible to abstain children from such addictions if they can establish proper relationships with close people. Children must be accustomed to living a sober life. Both the internet and technology make children interested in computer shopping, playing games or logging in, which is one of the reasons for creating digital addiction. Children also have to control their mobile or computer use by setting time. Then, children’s digital addiction will decrease.Students need to be encouraged to read enough books. Reading books develops the mind, increases intelligence, deepens knowledge and attracts socio-cultural entertainment. As a result, students can stay away from digital addiction. Researchers of Children’s Research Foundation in the United States recently have noticed that when children read something, their brain connection increases and when they see audio-visual content on the screen of a digital device, their brain connection reduces. A healthy body means a healthy mind. Physical exercise relieves children from boredom and helps increase mental strength. Therefore, they need to be encouraged to exercise in open fields and ensure their regular outdoor activities. It will help students to prevent digital addiction. Since digital addiction is a terrible disorder like drug addiction, it is our moral responsibility to protect children and adolescent students from it.

Many are now interpreting digital addiction as a digital drug.The addiction is so horrific that Microsoft founder Bill Gates himself did not allow his children to use the phone for a long time. It’s time to protect our children and adolescent students from digital addiction.In this era of technology, social media has been one of the most popular platforms playing a very influential role to every sphere of life. All the members in a family are somehow directly or indirectly influenced with the ongoing modern trend of socialization. Therefore, a question has raised whether the impact of social media on family relationship is positive or negative. There has been a long debate with the controversial impact of social media in our life. The findings of the studies reveal that social media has more negative impacts on family ties than those of positive.According to the psychologists, family bondage and family communication are greatly interrupted due to the online obsession of the people. Social norms and values along with the way of our traditional socialization are declining gradually. In these days, family members love to share their many things virtually rather than being attached to real family issues, even they love to hear from their virtual friends but have little priority to the statements of the family members.People love to share their emotions and feelings on virtual stands leaving the true relation ship at stake.

However, to ensure the good practice of social media parents and society cannot deny their responsibilities. If family bondages are on right track, the future generation will be enlightened with social values and norms and the society and above all the state will be benefited to have the prudent nation. When it comes to managing the addictive behavior of your children, prohibiting the use of Internet is definitely not a realistic expectation. After all, it is still a great way to keep in touch with friends. The most important thing in preventing the development of social media addiction is paying attention to your child’s behavior. It’s important to ensure that your child has plenty of things going on offline to keep him or her interested. It includes various hobbies, events, meetings with friends and going out with the family. In some cases, consulting a professional may be extremely beneficial if social media addiction is already present.When we talk about ensuring the safety of your children online, it can be done using the software created specifically with the intention of managing your kids’ Internet activity. Teentor is the effective spy software designed to be installed on your child’s device and give you an opportunity to regulate his or her social media interactions.You should never take the dangers of social media lightly and make sure you’re prepared before any addictive behavior has a chance to develop.

Writer and Columnist

raihan567@yahoo.com