Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimmy detained

Actor Pori Moni’s costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy detained on Friday night by the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was detained at about 9:00pm from Gulshan in the capital.

Later, he was taken to the DB office at Minto Road for questioning.

Earlier in the evening, actor Pori Moni’s ‘Mom’ drama producer and director Chaynika Chowdhury was arrested from Panthapath in the capital. Later, she was taken to the custody of the Detective Branch of police.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB-North) joint commissioner Harun-ar-Rashid said names of Pori Moni’s “illegal activities” were found. They would be arrested.

The DB official said, “We’ve received the names of those who were involved in actor Pori Moni’s illegal activities and businesses. All those who were involved in Pori Moni’s illegal acts will be arrested.”

About the arrested film producer Nazrul Islam Raj, he said: “Raj is an uneducated individual. He used to do a little job. He used to host mini parties with different models. He used to supply models to the wealthy people. We’ve also received infromation from him. All of them will be brought under law.”

Earlier on Wednesday (August 4), Pori Moni was arrested from her Banani flat. Later, a court placed her on a four-dy remand for questioning.

It was learnt that Pori Moni used to develop close relationships with police officials, bureaucrats, businessmen, and politicians. There were instances that she had left the shooting sets at the calls of special persons.

A private commercial bank chairman also gifted Pori Moni a valuable car. She had also visited Dubai at the invitation of the bank chairman.