Shahriar attends Swearing- in ceremony of newly elected President of Iran

The newly elected President of Iran Ayatullah Seyed Ibrahim Raisi has highly appreciated the robust economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He made the remark when the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam paid a courtesy call on President Raisi. The meeting lasted for 20 minutes.

The State Minister, who is leading a 3- member Bangladesh delegation to Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President of Iran Ayatullah Seyed Ibrahim Raisi held on Thursday (Aug 5).

Ebrahim Raisi took the oath of office before parliament in the presence of the Judiciary chief and members of the Expediency Council and foreign guests in Tehran and it was attended by heads of state and government, ministers, high level representatives from different parts of the world.

During the meeting held on Friday (Aug 6), the new President of Iran recalled his visit to Bangladesh 20 years back. He particularly mentioned about his visit to Jeshore.

President Raisi expressed his gratitude to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for congratulating him on his election as President.

While thanking Bangladesh for supporting Bangladesh in international fora, the Iranian President mentioned that Palestine question is the first and foremost issue of the Muslim Ummah.

He also highly appreciated Bangladesh for hosting more than one million Rohingyas who were forcefully displaced from their homeland.

President Raisi expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh in near future and wanted to closely work with Bangladesh for realizing mutual benefits of the two countries.

State Minister Shahriar Alam later made a courtesy call on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zerif.

During the meeting, the two Ministers felt to further develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The State Minister emphasised on increasing connectivity and private sector cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries.