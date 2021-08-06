UK reports 31,808 new Covid cases, 92 deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 92 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest government figures.

It brings the UK total death toll according to that measure to 130,178.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest data on cases shows there had been a further 31,808 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9am on Friday – taking the total number to beyond 6 million cases.

England

A total of 81 new deaths were reported in England, as well as 28,321 new cases.

Scotland

In Scotland the death toll rose by 7, with 1,250 new Covid cases reported.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported no new Covid deaths and 803 new cases

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, cases rose by 1,434 and 4 new deaths were reported.