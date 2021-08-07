All in country to get COVID-19 vaccine: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday all citizens of the country will get the COVID-19 vaccines in phases as there is no shortage of jabs in the country.

“There is no reason to worry about getting COVID-19 vaccine as the government has a sufficient amount of it. As per the announcement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all the people of the country will be given coronavirus vaccines in phases,” he said, inaugurating virtually the ‘National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign’ at the Red Crescent Matrimangal Hospital in Sylhet.

Terming ‘National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign’ as a landmark step, he urged everyone to take the vaccine in compliance with the health rules.

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury, Awami League Central Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Sylhet City Awami League (AL) President and Freedom Fighter Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman and Sylhet Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam were present, among others, on the occasion.

Corona vaccination campaign is going on through 81 centers in 27 wards of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC).

It will continue for three days from 9 am to 3 pm.