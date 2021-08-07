Bangladesh reports second-highest 261 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported its second-highest ever single day deaths as 261 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Saturday. The highest 268 deaths were reported last Thursday.

With this, the total deaths in the country reached 22,411, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The number of detected cases on Saturday rose to 13,43,396 as 8,136 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 31,714 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 26.25 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 16,383 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 11,88,820.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 101 were in Dhaka division, 62 in Chattogram, 45 in Khulna, 12 in Barishal and rests are in other divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the the first death of the disease on 18 March that year.