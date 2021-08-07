Barrister Sumon relieved of Jubo League

Barrister Syed Sayedul Huque Sumon has been relieved of Jubo League, the youth front of ruling Awami League.

Jubo League general secretary Mayeenul Hossain Khan Nikhil confirmed it on Saturday night.

He said Barrister Syed Sayedul Huque Sumon was relieved of Jubo League for making “derogatory remarks” about “Joy Bangla” slogans and his alleged involvement in anti-organisational activities.

Barrister Sumon was Jubo League’s law affairs secretary.

Contacted, Sumon told on Saturday night that he heard about it, but did not receive anything written. “I’m unable to give my reactions without receiving anything written in this regard,” he said.

A 201-member full committee of Jubo League was announced on November 14, 2020 where former prosecutor of War Crimes Tribunals Barrister Sumon was made Jubo League’s law affairs secretary.