DB official Golam Saklain transferred to POM West

DB officer Golam Saklain Shithil has been transferred from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Gulshan Division to DMP’s Public Order Management (POM) West on charges of illegal affair with actress Pori Moni.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faruk Hossain (Media and Public Relations) confirmed the matter to media on Saturday afternoon (August 6).

He said, “ADC Golam Saklain Shithil has been relieved of all DB responsibilities and transferred to POM West.”

Earlier in the day, DB Chief Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter said, “Golam Saklain is being removed from the DB due to allegations of his unprofessional conduct with actress Pori Moni.”