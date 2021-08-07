Ex-CU dean Salahuddin succumbs to Covid

Former dean of the Social Sciences Faculty of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Gazi Salahuddin Ahmed died of Covid-19 at a hospital in the capital on Friday. He was 78.

Prof Salahuddin tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21 and was admitted to the private Z H Sikder Women’s Medical College & Hospital in Dhaka on July 31 after he complained of breathing problems, said his son Tanvir Salehin Gazi.

However, he passed away around 8pm in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday.

Prof Salahuddin, also a former secretary of the CU Teachers’ Association, was born on September 28, 1949, in Badarpur village of Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district.

A freedom fighter, Prof Salahuddin was originally a resident of the Pahartoli area in Chattogram. He played a vital role in the different movements in Chattogram.

CU Vice Chancellor Prof Shirin Akhter and its deputy vice-chancellor Prof Benu Kumar Dey expressed profound shock at the demise of Prof Salahuddin.