J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

Johnson & Johnson’s single dose coronavirus vaccine on Saturday was granted Emergency Use Authorisation, making it the fourth vaccine to be approved by the Indian government.

“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

A recent trial conducted in South Africa found that the J&J vaccine offered protection against severe disease and death.

The single dose shot offered 91 per cent to 96.2 per cent protection against death, while offering 67 per cent protection against hospitalisation when the Beta coronavirus variant dominates and about 71 per cent protection against hospitalisation when the Delta variant dominates, Reuters reported.

Source: The Indian Express