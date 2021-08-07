Mango trading on closing stage in Rajshahi region

After more than three and half month-long brisk business, the mango trading is now on the verge of setting stage amid a sky-high price in Rajshahi region, nationwide famous for mango production.

Currently, on the last stage of the mango business, four varieties namely Fazly, Bariam-4, Amropaly and Aswina are being sold at different markets in the region, particularly Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts.

Fazly mango is being sold around Taka 4,000 to Taka 5,000 per mound on an average, while Bariam-4 at Taka 3,600 to Taka 4,800, Amropaly at Taka 6,000 and Aswina at Taka 2,500 to Taka 3,000 in the wholesale markets.

However, prices in the retail markets are higher compared to the wholesale ones.

According to the directive of the local district administration, the growers and traders had started selling some native varieties from May 15, Gopalbhog from May 20, Ranipachand from May 25, Khirshapat from May 28, Langra from June 6, Amrupaly from June 15 and other varieties subsequently.

Sources concerned said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the seasonal mango business badly this year and the extent of loss is more compared to previous year.

Nasirul Islam, a farmer of Belpukur village under Puthiya upazila, said all the branded varieties of mangoes were also sold at record-breaking lower prices in the peak season due to the pandemic frustrating growers and traders.

One maund of mango was sold at Taka 900 to Taka 1,000 at Baneshwar Bazar in June and early July.

But fortunately, the late harvested mangoes compensated the growers and traders to some extent, Islam added.

Mango trading had gained peak with exorbitant prices in different markets of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts with the appearance of several varieties of the seasonal fruit.

“We have sold 30 mounds of mangoes with Taka 3,000 to 3,500 per mound on an average every day,” said Jamal Uddin, a mango trader of Shaheb Bazar.

Besides, large quantities of mangoes were sent to other places in the country including capital Dhaka from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj by passenger-coaches, trains, trucks and private vehicles every day.

Trading of mango through online had also gained a peak everywhere in the region benefitting both the sellers and buyers.

Business on online platforms has reached the mangoes towards the doorsteps of the buyers amid the pandemic situation.

Many of the young entrepreneurs in the region sold mangoes online after the best uses of facebook and WhatsApp like various social media.

With this, employment scopes for many people have been generated on one hand and the mango growers got fair prices on the other hand.

The consumers got formalin-free and fresh mango according to their demands timely.

For the second time, the West Zone of Bangladesh Railways has operated a special parcel train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi for transporting mangoes to Dhaka at a lower cost for welfare of the mango traders and farmers amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Sirajul Islam, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said there are more than 2.60 lakh mango growers and orchard owners in the region comprising Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts.

Around 1.30 lakh people were engaged in various activities related to mango harvesting, segregating, packaging, transporting and marketing.

The DAE had set a target of harvesting around 10 lakh tonnes of mangoes from 80,360 hectares of land in the region this season while last year’s production was 8,31,940 tonnes from 72,909 hectares of land, he added.