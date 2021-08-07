Novel Corona Virus has created tremendous negative impacts

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

The ongoing Novel Corona Virus covid-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented economic and social crisis in Bangladesh. The substantial progress in household income and poverty reduction during the last few decades is in a risk of being eroded due to income losses of the poor. The observed consequences of a sharp decline in demand for manufactured goods and services due to various control measures taken by the government particularly from the informal sectors such as the agriculture, export-oriented ready-made garments and other such labour-intensive sectors of the economy have affected employment and livelihood of marginal people (Genoni et al., 2020). In addition, households engaged in informal services and labour-intensive activities such as construction workers, rickshaw pullers, day labourers and owners of small grocery stores are in a great danger of income losses due to slower demand and social distancing measures (Islam et al., 2020). Moreover, the pandemic outbreak and the healthcare burden, together with related disruptions, are expected to exacerbate the negative impacts on employment, household income and livelihood in both rural and urban areas Official unemployment rate in Bangladesh is around 4% and every year 2-2.2 million educated unemployed are being added to this list.Among the employed people, majority of them are in the informal sector. Policy Research Institute predicts that unemployment status of the country will be dreadful sooner due to the pandemic and related control measures of the government. A large number of people have recently become jobless while many more are at the danger of losing jobs. Particularly, the poor segment of the population who have very small or no saving at all is the worst victim of the economic meltdown.

It is estimated that pandemic has pushed 16.5 million people mainly rickshaw-pullers, transport workers, day labourers, street- vendors, hawkers, construction labourers and the employees of hotel, motel and restaurants back into poverty.Research found that 20 million people who solely rely on the informal sector jobs for their livelihood have already lost their jobs and become temporarily unemployed due to the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the corona disease virus.The total employment in Bangladesh absorbs 70 million workers in 2020. Employment in the agriculture sector and the service sector adds 79% of the total. The rest are in the industry sector. Research shows that employment in agriculture sector has been decreasing while service sector employment and industry sector employment have been increasing since 2000. In 2020, the service sector dominated with its largest employment share of 40%.But a total of 95% of the agriculture sector jobs are informal whereas 72% of total employment in the service sector and 90% of the total employment in the industry sector are categorised as informal reported that 85%-90% of the total employment in Bangladesh is informal. International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that around 57% employment in Bangladesh is fragile without a formal contract. ILO categorises such employment as delicate category and includes day labourers and other informal jobs. On the other hand, according to Mujeri (2019), almost 85.1% of the total employed people in Bangladesh work in the informal sector. Around 13.1 million informal jobs are ruling in urban areas and around 38.6 million are in the rural areas of the country. Table 3 indicates that informal jobs dominate in all sectors of the Bangladesh economy.

Among the broad sectors, 95% of the agriculture sector and 95% of the industry sector jobs are informal. Service sector had an informal employment share of 72% in 2017.This study aims to deliver a comprehensive and indicative overview of some of the observed and possible impacts of the pandemic on the livelihood and income of marginal people in Bangladesh. It also tries to document the lesson learned from this unexpected economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and identify some of the limitations of policy measures implemented so far by the Bangladesh government during the last few decades. Finally, this study presents some policy recommendations to reconstruct the economy in the pandemic era and to make economic growth more inclusive for marginal people. In short, the main attempt of this study is to summarise some of the socio-economic impacts that are already seen and potential impacts in the near future of the COVID-19 pandemic on the segment of marginal population in Bangladesh and suggest policy proposals that are supposed to be appropriate to reconstruct the economy in the post-COVID era.The corona virus disaster has caused two types of employment loss such as temporary lockdown-induced job loss and permanent impact job loss. Temporary job loss due to lockdown in the country for two months was estimated to be in between 12 and 17 million (Ahmed & Kamal, 2020a). Shutdown of the major four sectors in the economy has created this job loss. Seven million jobs in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, five million jobs in the transport sector, three million jobs in the construction sector and more three million jobs in the manufacturing sector were disappeared temporarily.

An additional 10 million people have become jobless in the agriculture sector (Light Castle, 2020). If that figure were added, the number of temporary job loss would end up somewhere around 25 million.This challenge to the livelihood of the people is not only related to the internal dynamism. Rather the global situation is having a deadly impact. About 10 million Bangladeshi people work abroad. Hundreds of thousands of them have returned to the country and many are waiting to return after losing their jobs. They do not seem to be able to re-enter those countries any time soon, which created a tremendous negative pressure (Palma, 2020). Access to the international labour market may be further disrupted as the Corona situation is prolonged with fears that falling oil prices will reduce the demand for Bangladeshi workers in the Middle East (Mahmud, 2020). Such incidents might worsen the economic situation of the country in the near future.Along with job loss and income loss, returnees like Faridul also face a social stigma and mental pressure. They feel anxiety and unsafe about their future livelihood.During the Corona epidemic, 87% of the country’s poor were in food and nutrition crisis. The livelihood of 98% of the country’s poor has been severely affected due to income loss. Most of them do not have minimum savings, which has had an additional negative impact on their food intake and nutritional status during this income crisis. A survey by Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) found that 5% of poor families that were surveyed during the lockdown period could eat only once a day.

However, before the onset of the epidemic, 91.7% of respondents could eat three meals a day and the rest two meals a day. Poor people in all over the country were suffering from acute shortage of adequate and nutritious food, which put them at a risk of long-term health problems. Another seriously affected group is the low-income RMG workers. The RMG sector of Bangladesh which accounts for employment of around 4.1 million workers have already fired or furloughed more than a million due to declining demand from global fashion companies. Another harshly affected group is the people working in the private non-government education institutes. Many low-income schoolteachers in both rural and urban areas throughout the country have lost their jobs because the students of those private institutions cannot pay the fees. Students at these schools are mainly from poor families many of whom left the school forever due to the crisis. At this time of the Corona epidemic, not only students but also teachers are in a threat of dropout. Especially, extreme economic uncertainty has arisen among teachers working in private kindergartens and non-government schools all over the country. Many of them are being forced to move to low-level occupations and a new poor class is being created. Later, in the post-Corona era, what aspects of the Bangladesh economy will actually be a priority is one important aspect of this study. A big question is what kind of economic philosophy will work in the place of recovery, the process of recovery and the kind of reconstruction of the economy in the pandemic situation. There is an economic philosophy behind any development plan. A very big aspect of Bangladesh’s economic philosophy in the last few years was GDP growth-centric which can be termed as growth-oriented economic philosophy.

The pandemic situation, a new action plan is also needed for the drivers of Bangladesh’s economy in the new reality. At the same time, it is time to make reforms and action plans that could not be made in the pre-pandemic situation, but which are urgently needed for inclusive development.History says that crisis creates an opportunity to think new. One of the positive aspects of this ongoing crisis is that it gives an opportunity to rethink the development philosophy, economic philosophy and action plan of the days ahead. The focus of that new thinking should be to move away from growth-centric narrow thinking and move towards a multi-dimensional development plan. If this discussion with partners, policymakers and those involved in development planning and implementation can begin now, and if the right policies and action plans can be set,undoubtfully the country will be in a much better position in economic and social construction in the pandemic situation.The Novel Corona Virus has created tremendous negative impacts on the livelihood of the marginal population in Bangladesh. Many people working in the informal sector have lost their job and income due to the ongoing pandemic. Unemployment and poverty among the people in both urban and rural areas throughout the country have increased. The success in economic growth in the last few decades could not save poor people to become extreme poor because economic prosperity was not inclusive in Bangladesh. This study tries to identify some of the impacts that the pandemic has imposed on the lives of marginal population. Then it indicates some of the serious limitations of the existing economic policies. This article suggests that only growth-oriented policy measures are not sufficient to reconstruct the economy in the pandemic era. Rather Bangladesh needs to adopt employment- oriented economic policies that are capable to create more jobs and reduce poverty and inequality.

Writer and Columnist

raihan567@yahoo.com