Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimi put on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed Junayed Karim Jimi, a costume designer of Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, on a three-day remand in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order after police produced him before the court seeking ten-day remand.

Earlier, a case was filed against Jimi under the Narcotics Control Act on Saturday morning.

Jimi was detained by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the capital on Friday night.