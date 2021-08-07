Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, to stay in jail; court rejects plea

Businessman Raj Kundra, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, was today denied bail by the Bombay High Court in the porn film case in which he was arrested last month. He had challenged the remand order issued against him by a magistrate’s court saying he had not notified him before his detention as was required under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The High Court’s order today said there was nothing wrong in the magistrate court’s order when it remanded Mr Kundra to police custody on July 20.

The businessman, along with an associate Ryan Thorpe, was arrested on July 19 for involvement in the production of pornography. He, however, has argued that the content in question was not pornography and that similar material was available on OTT platforms.

The courts have till now denied him bail despite applying several times since his arrest.