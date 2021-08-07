Residences of Pori Moni, Helena, 4 others raided by CID

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has collected case-related edvidence conducting raids at the residences of six persons including expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir, actor Pori Moni and producer Nazrul Islam Raj.

The raids that started at 3:00pm on Saturday lasted till 7:00pm.

CID’s Additional DIG Sheikh Omar Faruque confirmed about it.

He said the different teams of CID conducted raids at the residences of Helena Jahangir, Pori Moni, Raj, so-called models Faria Mahbub Piasha, Mariam Akter Mou and Sharful Hasan at different places in the capital.

During the four and a half hour long raids, various evidence including laptops and mobile phones were seized from their houses. Foresnsic examinations of these things would be done.

CID’s Additional Police Super Md Azad Rahman said Helena Jahangir, Pori Moni, Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mariam Akter Mou are in CID’s custody.

He said the CID was given the responsibilities of investigating seven cases filed against them. As part of the investigation, the CID personnel raided their residences. They collected necessary evidence during the raids.

On Friday, the Detective Branch (DB) of DMP handed over the accused and case documents to the CID.

CID sources said Helena Jahangir is now in their custody. CID has been given the task to investigate a case filed against her. The raid was carried out as part of that investigation.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Helena Jahangir conducting raid at her Gulshan residence on July 29 midnight. During the four and a quarter hours of raid, foreign alcoholic drinks, foreign currencies, deer and kangaroo hides, casino equipment and walkie-talkie sets were seized from the residence. Five cases have been filed against Helena Jahangir with different police stations in the capital.

Following the arrest of Helena Jahangir, ‘models’ Faria and Mariam were arrested on Sunday from Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas in the capital. The CID teams are interrogating them with the permission from the courts.

After the arrest of Faria and Mariam, Sharful Hasan and Masudul Islam alias Jishan were arrested with drugs and arms from Basundhara area in the capital.

Meanwhile, actor Pori Moni was arrested from her residence with drugs at Banani in the capital on Wednesday night.

On the same day, producer Raj was arrested from his Banani office.