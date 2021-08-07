Rupganj fire: Bodies of another 21 victims handed over

Bodies of 21 workers, who burnt alive in July 8 fire at Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj, were handed over to their families on Saturday noon.

The bodies were released in front of the morgue of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) at 12 noon and it was continued till 1pm, Narayanganj CID’s special superintendent of police Md Delwar Hossain confirmed.

Earlier on August 4, the authorities of the DMCH handed over 24 more bodies to their families.

CID’s additional DIG Imam Hossain said the identities of 45 fire victims have been confirmed through DNA tests.

A massive fire swept through a seven-storey building housing a juice factory of Hashem Food Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj on July 8, leaving 52 people dead.