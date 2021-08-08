Bangladesh reports 241 more Covid-19 deaths, 10,299 new cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh added 241 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last 24 hours on Sunday till 8:00am.

Besides, cases from deadly virus rose by 10,299 during the same period.

The country’s overall caseload now stands at 13,53,695, and total fatalities at 22,652, according to a daily press release issued by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the 24 hours, the positivity rate dropped to 24.52 per cent from Saturday’s 25.65 per cent.

Health authorities reported the latest figures after testing 42,003 samples at 707 laboratories across the country.

The country has so far tested 80,17,410 samples.

Meanwhile, 16,627 patients recovered from the deadly infection in the last 24-hours pushing the overall recovery to 12,05,447.

Among the fresh fatalities, 128 were males and 113 were females.

Dhaka division was the worst-hit region, logging 105 deaths followed by 59 in Chattogram, 30 in Khulna,

12 each in Rajshahi and Barishal, 10 in Rangpur, 7 in Sylhet and 6 in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 last year and the first coronavirus-related death on March 18 the same year.