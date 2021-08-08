Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid

Ekushey Padak winning educationist professor emeritus Nazma Chowdhury died of Covid-19 at a Dhaka hospital on Sunday morning (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). She was 79.

She left behind two daughters to mourn her deaath. Her husband former chief justice Mainur Reza Chowdhury died in 2004.

She will be be buried at Banani graveyard after funeral prayer at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers today.

A Professor of Dhaka University’s Political Science Department, Nazma Chowdhury, was also the founder of Women and Gender Studies department at DU.

She played a vital role in the field of women’s education and rights.

In 1994, American Political Science Association awarded ‘Women and Politics Worldwide’, a book edited by Nazma Chowdhury, as the best publication in the US.

An adviser to the caretaker government in 1996, she was awarded with Ekushey Padak for her contributions in the field of education in 2008.

The University Grants Commission awarded her with ‘Rokeya Chair’ in 2007.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman express deep shock at the death of Nazma Chowdhury.