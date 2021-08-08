Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Govt issues notification relaxing nationwide lockdown

Govt issues notification relaxing nationwide lockdown

The government has issued a gazette notification relaxing the ongoing nationwide lockdown from August 11.

The Cabinet Division issued the notification on Sunday.

According to the notification, all kinds of public transports will resume with half passengers of the capacity following health regulations. However, half of the vehicles will run on roads than usual.

Besides, shops and shopping malls will reopen. Also, public, private offices, banks and financial institutions will be operational in compliance with the heath guidelines.