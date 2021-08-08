Shakib nominated for ICC ‘Men’s player of the month’ award

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been nominated for the ICC ‘Men’s Player of the Month’ awards for the month of July 2021.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr are among others nominated in the category.

A press release, issued by the ICC on Sunday, said an independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world can now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered on icc-cricket.com/awards are invited to cast their votes for their favourite ICC player of the month for July in both categories.

Earlier Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was elected as ICC’s Men’s Player of the Month for May 2021.